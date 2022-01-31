Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 88,647 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,647 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $27,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Corteva by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,029,000 after buying an additional 561,390 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,285,000 after buying an additional 399,459 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,331,000 after buying an additional 510,748 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,494,000 after buying an additional 72,805 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $47.46 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

