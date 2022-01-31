Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Short Interest Down 26.8% in January

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 46,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE HNP opened at $19.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. Huaneng Power International has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

HNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNP. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 26,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 46.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

