Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Short Interest Down 26.8% in January

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 46,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NYSE HNP opened at $19.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. Huaneng Power International has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
HNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
