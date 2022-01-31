Hummingbird Resources’ (HUM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 15 ($0.20) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of HUM stock opened at GBX 10.67 ($0.14) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. The company has a market capitalization of £41.90 million and a PE ratio of -14.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.35. Hummingbird Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 32 ($0.43).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

