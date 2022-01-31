Hutner Capital Management Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.3% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

NYSE:UPS opened at $198.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $172.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.91 and a 1-year high of $220.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

