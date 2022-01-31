Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 180 ($2.43).

Several research firms have recently commented on HYVE. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.89) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on Hyve Group from GBX 140 ($1.89) to GBX 130 ($1.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of HYVE traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 100.80 ($1.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,221. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 110.66. The stock has a market cap of £293.97 million and a PE ratio of -13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Hyve Group has a 12-month low of GBX 80.95 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 158.20 ($2.13).

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

