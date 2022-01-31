ICHI (ICHI) Achieves Market Cap of $74.32 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.77 or 0.00046127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $74.32 million and $654,547.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,732.98 or 0.07093315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,471.94 or 0.99852133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00052702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00055661 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006851 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,181,700 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.