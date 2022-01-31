Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Up 34.4% This Week

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and $19,693.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00050300 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.52 or 0.06985286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,329.79 or 0.99960009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,915,443 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.