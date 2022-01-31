IG Gold (IGG) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $5,040.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00049119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001115 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

