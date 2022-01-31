Illuvium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23.37 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $597.14 or 0.01573668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $383.90 million and approximately $23.37 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00049069 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.61 or 0.06956275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,889.86 or 0.99852826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00051905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00055041 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006731 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

