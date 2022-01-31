Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) traded down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 115.40 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 115.40 ($1.55). 351,389 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 327,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.20 ($1.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of £404.64 million and a PE ratio of 11.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.45.

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile (LON:IHR)

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.