Imperial Oil (IMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to post earnings of C$1.52 per share for the quarter.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.17 billion.
IMO stock opened at C$51.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.39. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$24.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
