Imperial Oil (IMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to post earnings of C$1.52 per share for the quarter.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.17 billion.

IMO stock opened at C$51.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.39. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$24.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMO shares. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$48.93.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

