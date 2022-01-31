IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) Short Interest Update

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 108.8% from the December 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of INAB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,595. IN8bio has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.15.

Get IN8bio alerts:

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IN8bio will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IN8bio during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in IN8bio during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IN8bio during the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in IN8bio during the third quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in IN8bio during the third quarter worth approximately $5,520,000. 44.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of IN8bio from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

IN8bio Company Profile

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.