Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, an increase of 157.3% from the December 31st total of 40,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on INDP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Maxim Group raised shares of Indaptus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Indaptus Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler acquired 11,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $65,108.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $7,914,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 84,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,651. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.87. Indaptus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $28.83.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.83.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention.

