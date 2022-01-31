Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter worth $278,000.

Shares of IAPR stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $26.19.

