Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $3.88 on Monday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $816.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.