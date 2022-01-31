Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys £23,485.30 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Warren East acquired 20,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £23,485.30 ($31,685.51).

Warren East also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Warren East bought 19,931 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £23,518.58 ($31,730.41).

On Friday, November 26th, Warren East bought 17,149 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £23,665.62 ($31,928.79).

LON:RR opened at GBX 113.02 ($1.52) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 123.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 86.69 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 161.91 ($2.18).

Several brokerages have issued reports on RR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.12) to GBX 177 ($2.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.02) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.81) to GBX 132 ($1.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 116 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 134.17 ($1.81).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

