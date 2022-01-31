Insider Buying: Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director Acquires 8,900 Shares of Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer acquired 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $37,558.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, James Peyer bought 29,900 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $138,138.00.

On Monday, January 24th, James Peyer bought 22,707 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $106,495.83.

On Thursday, January 20th, James Peyer acquired 20,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, James Peyer bought 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, James Peyer purchased 19,953 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $102,358.89.

On Tuesday, January 11th, James Peyer bought 10,845 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $56,177.10.

On Tuesday, December 28th, James Peyer purchased 11,288 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.64.

On Thursday, December 23rd, James Peyer bought 11,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,970.00.

On Friday, December 17th, James Peyer purchased 117 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $618.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 852 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,389. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 636,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,721,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 132,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 1,538.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 101,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $740,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

