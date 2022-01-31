Insider Selling: CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) COO Sells 68,482 Shares of Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CVS opened at $109.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.96. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,969,445,000 after buying an additional 1,170,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,550,418,000 after buying an additional 1,362,699 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

