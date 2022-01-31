Insider Selling: CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) COO Sells 68,482 Shares of Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of CVS opened at $109.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.96. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,969,445,000 after buying an additional 1,170,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,550,418,000 after buying an additional 1,362,699 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
