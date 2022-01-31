Insider Selling: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) VP Sells 4,464 Shares of Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) VP Ryan R. Mcgrath sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $34,863.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RMCF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,439. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 million, a PE ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

