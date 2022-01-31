Insider Selling: WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Sells 6,323 Shares of Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $328,353.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
WSFS traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $52.38. 491,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,848. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.15. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 22.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,314 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSFS. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.
WSFS Financial Company Profile
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
