Insider Selling: WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Sells 6,323 Shares of Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $328,353.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WSFS traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $52.38. 491,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,848. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.15. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 22.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,314 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSFS. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

