Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $976,324.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $976,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total value of $1,129,888.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total value of $1,256,116.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total value of $1,285,127.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $1,413,365.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $1,779,453.00.

Shares of ZM opened at $143.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.85 and a 200-day moving average of $261.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.70 and a 52 week high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,625,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,072 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,306,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after purchasing an additional 757,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

