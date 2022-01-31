International Business Machines Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for International Business Machines in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

IBM stock opened at $134.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.21. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.