International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Paper in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $47.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.71.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in International Paper by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,789,779,000 after purchasing an additional 241,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,935,000 after purchasing an additional 124,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Paper by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 109.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

