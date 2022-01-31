Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ICMB stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $73.07 million, a P/E ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $6.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -428.57%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

