Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BNP Paribas (BNP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BNP Paribas (EPA: BNP):

1/28/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €74.00 ($84.09) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/25/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €79.00 ($89.77) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/20/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €75.00 ($85.23) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/17/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €61.10 ($69.43) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/13/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €69.00 ($78.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/13/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €72.00 ($81.82) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/7/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €72.00 ($81.82) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/6/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €69.00 ($78.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/5/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €64.00 ($72.73) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/4/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €65.30 ($74.20) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/29/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €63.00 ($71.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/29/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €65.30 ($74.20) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/21/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €63.00 ($71.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/21/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €65.30 ($74.20) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/20/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €72.00 ($81.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/17/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €75.00 ($85.23) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/15/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €64.00 ($72.73) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/2/2021 – BNP Paribas was given a new €72.00 ($81.82) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

EPA:BNP traded down €1.72 ($1.95) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €62.78 ($71.34). 4,386,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €56.66. BNP Paribas SA has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($78.60).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

