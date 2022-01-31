Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Taylor Wimpey (TW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Taylor Wimpey (LON: TW):

1/28/2022 – Taylor Wimpey had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 195 ($2.62) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Taylor Wimpey had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 189 ($2.54) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 195 ($2.62) to GBX 190 ($2.55). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Taylor Wimpey had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 195 ($2.62) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Taylor Wimpey had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.82) price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.69) to GBX 189 ($2.54). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Taylor Wimpey had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.89) price target on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Taylor Wimpey had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 195 ($2.62) price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 205 ($2.76) to GBX 195 ($2.62). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

LON TW traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 148 ($1.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,689,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 1-year low of GBX 143.15 ($1.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 213.92 ($2.88). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 164.33. The company has a market capitalization of £5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Scilla Grimble acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £25,650 ($34,485.08).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

