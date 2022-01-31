Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tenaris (TS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tenaris (NYSE: TS):

1/26/2022 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2022 – Tenaris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

1/20/2022 – Tenaris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

1/7/2022 – Tenaris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

12/7/2021 – Tenaris had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Tenaris stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Tenaris by 952.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

