Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for KLA (KLAC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC):

1/28/2022 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $490.00 to $510.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $361.00 to $402.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $431.00 to $400.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – KLA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $400.00.

1/28/2022 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $440.00 to $450.00.

1/28/2022 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $375.00 to $415.00.

1/28/2022 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $490.00 to $510.00.

1/25/2022 – KLA is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $470.00 to $545.00.

1/12/2022 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $425.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – KLA is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock.

12/28/2021 – KLA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $462.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KLA is benefiting from increased customer demand across each of the major product group. Further, growing investments by the customers across multiple nodes are driving the company’s growth in the Foundry & Logic market. Additionally, strengthening installed base, higher utilization rates and expanding service opportunities in the trailing edge are aiding the Services business. Moreover, high exposure to 5G mobile & infrastructure and growing demand in automotive remain tailwinds. Further, solid momentum in wafer fabrication equipment remains a positive factor. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic remain concerns. Also, supply chain disruptions are major headwinds. Further, mounting expenses are negatives for the company.”

12/21/2021 – KLA was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $360.00.

12/17/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $393.00 to $451.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $399.00 to $431.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $420.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

KLA stock opened at $366.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.49. The company has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in KLA by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in KLA by 16.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 107,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in KLA by 3.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in KLA by 242.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 23.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

