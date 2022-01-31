Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research firms have commented on ISBC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

ISBC stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $16.33. 66,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,305. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 33.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 33,177 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,555 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

