IRISnet Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.71 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, IRISnet has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0676 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. IRISnet has a total market cap of $80.79 million and $3.71 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00049231 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.75 or 0.06927938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,535.11 or 0.99997717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00051812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00054961 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006697 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,060,365,612 coins and its circulating supply is 1,196,015,616 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

