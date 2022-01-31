Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,836. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $114,278,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,280,000 after buying an additional 1,139,861 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 110.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,378,000 after buying an additional 1,032,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,633,000 after purchasing an additional 841,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 409.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 694,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $45.00 on Monday. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

