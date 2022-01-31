iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Down 33.9% in January

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTD remained flat at $$25.36 during midday trading on Monday. 7,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,689. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.48. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $25.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%.

