iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Increased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,234,000 after buying an additional 521,544 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after buying an additional 1,170,479 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,440,000 after buying an additional 157,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,472,000 after buying an additional 45,927 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD opened at $162.13 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.89 and a one year high of $171.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.98 and its 200-day moving average is $162.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.