iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $96.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

