iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 34,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 501,311 shares.The stock last traded at $75.16 and had previously closed at $74.28.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IJK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

