Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by 80.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,051 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,395 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

