Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the December 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IVDA stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.77. 11,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,377. Iveda Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.
Iveda Solutions Company Profile
Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.