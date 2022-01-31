Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the December 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IVDA stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.77. 11,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,377. Iveda Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

