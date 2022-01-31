IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Short Interest Down 29.8% in January

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,162,700 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 1,655,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 200.5 days.

Shares of IWGFF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. IWG has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

IWG Company Profile

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

