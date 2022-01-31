JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of JAKKS Pacific have outperformed the industry in the past year. Notably, the company has been benefiting from strategic acquisitions, solid international footprint, focus on innovation and collaborations with popular brands and movie franchisees. Moreover, the company realizes the importance of online retailing and shifted focus to boosting online sales. It also continues to modify its sales and logistics capabilities in order to support the same. JAKKS Pacific is also connecting with customers through digital videos, display banners and social ads, which would improve customer experience. Such investment in digital innovation will help in brand building apart from helping the company to capitalize on the increasingly lucrative technology-based gaming market. Earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up over the past 7 days.”

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.65. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $15.54.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 9,704 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $99,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc acquired 160,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $4,886,592.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,575 shares of company stock valued at $580,551. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter valued at $203,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter valued at $280,000. 56.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

