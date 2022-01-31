JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.71) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.04% from the stock’s current price.

JD has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.17) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.05) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.84) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 737.86 ($9.95).

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 188.30 ($2.54) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 395.44. The company has a market capitalization of £9.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.69. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 149.40 ($2.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 235.70 ($3.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £21,300,000 ($28,737,182.95).

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

