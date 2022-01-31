Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €85.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €85.00 ($96.59) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BAS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($129.55) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €82.13 ($93.33).

ETR:BAS traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €68.51 ($77.85). The stock had a trading volume of 3,886,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.27. The company has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.09. Basf has a twelve month low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($82.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

