Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €170.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €170.00 ($193.18) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($269.32) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($350.00) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($301.14) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($352.27) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €253.29 ($287.82).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €183.60 ($208.64) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €181.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €191.74. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €155.20 ($176.36) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($286.59).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.