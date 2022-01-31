JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,172,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,654 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition worth $11,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOFF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $10,502,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $10,498,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $9,280,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,163,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 713,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $6,762,000.

NASDAQ JOFF opened at $9.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

