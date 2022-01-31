John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.75) target price on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 451 ($6.08) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 451 ($6.08) target price on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

John Menzies stock opened at GBX 290 ($3.91) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 291.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 298.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. John Menzies has a 12 month low of GBX 199.74 ($2.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 365.65 ($4.93). The company has a market cap of £266.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

