John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.17

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.17 and last traded at $49.70, with a volume of 311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.40.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 17.46%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

About John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

