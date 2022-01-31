Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.55. Johnson Controls International reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.76. 80,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,632. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.65%.

In other news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

