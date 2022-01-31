Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 34,661 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,661 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,400,000 after buying an additional 293,603 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 429,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,633,000 after purchasing an additional 191,247 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 318,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,230,000 after purchasing an additional 116,982 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $15,206,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 157,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,366,000 after purchasing an additional 89,725 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $144.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

