Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 535 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $104.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.97. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $96.96 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

