Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.48.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $190.57 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $183.77 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

