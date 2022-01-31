Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,762 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 66,676 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.18.

McDonald’s stock opened at $256.09 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.38.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

